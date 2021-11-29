Kvaser's Wireless CAN Bridge Replaces CAN Cables in Marine and Other Extreme Environments

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kvaser, a global leader in CAN (Controller Area Network) development, is pleased to introduce the Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12, a high-performance wireless CAN bridge with dust and water-resistant M12 connectors.

Comprising a preconfigured pair of wireless units with integrated antennas and rugged housings, the Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12 reliably exchanges raw CAN data between two networks when a wired CAN connection is challenging. Released originally with 9-pin D-SUB connectors, this variant meets the increasing demand from environmentally-challenged applications, such as those requiring an optical cable replacement or an alternative to CAN cables that experience high abrasion.

The Kvaser Air Bridge facilitates the job of the system integrator in situations that make wired connection unsuitable or challenging, such as when two moving parts are connected by CAN. Employing a proprietary 2.4GHz radio and frequency hopping mechanism, the Kvaser Air Bridge controls the data rate, radio packet format, output power, and pairing method to achieve predictable latencies without sacrificing stability or range. This configuration makes the Kvaser Air Bridge effective in infrastructure and control applications, where accurate message delivery times are essential. The transmission range is as much as 70 m, with a maximum data rate of 1200 messages per second and a packet latency of 4.8 ms.

Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12 is the second model in Kvaser's Air Bridge product line. This model offers a 5-pin National Marine Electronics Association* (NMEA) compatible CAN connector replacing the 9-pin D-SUB connector on the Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS. Improvements have been made to the firmware to further enhance the Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12's wireless performance, with increased interference immunity and enhanced coexistence mechanisms to increase the co-location capacity of Air Bridge pairs.

The Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12 has achieved regulatory compliance and is optimized for use in the European Union (01141-0) and the United States (01148-9). Both models share the same functionality yet have different radio transmission schemes to address regulatory differences.

For more information about the new Kvaser Air Bridge product line, visit www.kvaser.com/airbridge. Kvaser Air Bridge Light HS M12 can be ordered directly from Kvaser or through one of the company's authorized sales representatives.

*Please note that this product is not an NMEA 2000® Certified Product that complies with the NMEA's current test procedures. 'NMEA' in this context refers simply to the type of CAN connector used.

About Kvaser:

With 40 years of CAN development experience and over 100 CAN-related products to its name, Kvaser AB (www.kvaser.com) is the CAN data communications and embedded systems expert. Kvaser brings deep knowledge in CAN, with data communications experience in Automotive, Avionics, Building Automation, Domestic Appliances, Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses, Hydraulic Equipment, Industrial Automation, Maritime, Medical, Military, Railway, Telecoms, and Textiles.

Kvaser is headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, with regional offices in Mission Viejo, CA in the United States, Shanghai, China, and Hong Kong. Kvaser AB has a global network of highly knowledgeable Qualified Resellers and Technical Associates. To find your nearest Kvaser supplier, please visit www.kvaser.com/products-services/where-to-buy.

