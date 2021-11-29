SendSquared Partners with Resort Data Processing, an Award-Winning Provider of Property Management Software 

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendSquared ( sendsquared.com ), a data and marketing communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced today it has partnered with Resort Data Processing (RDP), a leading provider of property management software. The collaboration will integrate SendSquared with RDP’s property management software to provide resorts, hotels and vacation rentals the tools to power all guest communications including email, text and voice services.



“RDP is a respected industry standard that brings decades of experience in the hospitality industry to this collaboration,” said Nicolas Wegener, CEO of SendSquared. “SendSquared is absolutely thrilled to join forces with a company we so deeply admire, and together offer added value to our current and future customers.”

With the SendSquared integration, properties using RDP software can now leverage valuable guest data to power meaningful communications and sales efforts. At every touchpoint along the customer journey–from pre-booking to post-stay–users can deliver personalized, timely messages that delight guests and allow them to relax and focus on enjoying their stay.

“At RDP, we create solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer,” said RDP President Barry Biegler. “Our partnership with SendSquared will provide our customers with best-in-class marketing solutions to help grow their businesses and generate more revenue.”

About SendSquared

Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, voice services, CRM and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers, and VRMCs. For more information or to demo SendSquared, follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Resort Data Processing

Resort Data Processing (RDP) has long been considered one of the pioneers of the property management software industry, and currently supports over 1000 installations worldwide. RDP specializes in providing a customized solution for each client. We cater to properties of all sizes, from small luxury vacation rental companies, to 1500 room resort properties. Our software solutions offer an endless feature set that has evolved over 35 years from customer input and real world application.

Media Contacts