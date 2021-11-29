Don't Stress It: POPIT POPPER!™ Stocking Stuffer Taps Into Top Holiday Toy Trend

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan-based Airdrop Gaming recently unveiled a new dual-purpose fidget toy, the POPIT POPPER!TM, which is both fidget spinner and popit accessory all in one. Patent-pending, the spinner allows the user to quickly pop any size of popit mat or toy, creating a calming sensory experience that helps ease anxiety.

In October, The Toy Association, an unaffiliated, not-for-profit trade association, listed fidget toys its top toy trend for the 2021 holiday season, citing the stress reduction effect the toys are known to elicit. Researchers point to particular social and emotional benefits in children, whose routines have been shaken during the 20+ months of the pandemic.

Available now in three colors - orange krush, sunbeamer and tidal wave blue - the toy was designed as a family affair. Airdrop Gaming founder Tim Murphy went through roughly 20 iterations of the toy with his children before landing on the final design.

"The POPIT POPPER!TM was born out of our family's efforts to bond, get off the screens and play together," said Murphy. "There is no doubt this pandemic created a lot of anxiety in folks of all ages, but it's our belief that gaming and time spent doing hands-on activities helps counter that."

Proudly made in the USA, the POPIT POPPER!TM can be purchased at www.popitpopper.com , Amazon.com, Out of the Box toy store in Zeeland, Mich., and The Apothecary Gift Shop in Holland, Mich.

Airdrop Gaming is a family-owned gaming company specializing in toys and gaming accessories for individuals with diverse needs. Founded by Tim Murphy, a military veteran, Airdrop Gaming produces the POPIT POPPER!TM fidget toy to support social and emotional learning; Audio RadarTM, a gaming accessory for the deaf; and HipShotDotTM, a gaming accessory that supports the visually impaired.

