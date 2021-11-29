Parcel Pending by Quadient Demos its Innovative Smart Locker Solutions at The Buildings Show

Property management professionals can visit booth #1000 to learn how Parcel Pending by Quadient’s contact-free, automated lockers help reduce operational costs and streamline package management

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for multifamily and commercial properties, will demo its innovative line of contactless, automated lockers at booth #1000 at The Buildings Show PM Expo in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Dec. 1 – 3, 2021.

“We’re excited to showcase our smart locker solutions at Canada’s leading building show. Quadient has been serving the Canadian marketplace since 1925 and thus we have a deep understanding of the major pain points for multi-residential and commercial property managers in this market,” stated Gerry Casey, Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations at Parcel Pending by Quadient. “Our strong presence in Canada - including support networks in major metro areas like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - helps us provide a customer-centric approach to solving Canada’s growing package management issues.”

Across the globe, package management issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping. In fact, online sales (as a share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25% over the next 5 years. Specifically, in Canada, an estimated 389 million parcels were delivered in 2020 - up from 320 million units delivered in 2019 - and that number is expected to continue to increase year-over-year.

“These days, consumers expect that their home and workplace amenities will make their lives easier and that includes the effortless retrieval of their personal packages and goods,” continued Casey. “That’s why it is so important for key players in the building industry to invest in tech-forward, contactless solutions like our smart lockers, which are specifically designed to help property owners and managers get out of the business of package management and back to their real jobs of caring for residents, tenants and employees.”

Parcel Pending by Quadient’s customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers are designed to help multifamily and commercial properties of all sizes (even those with less than 100 units) provide a safe, secure and contactless way for users to retrieve their packages, online orders and other deliveries at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone. This helps property owners and managers reduce operational costs while also providing an elevated experience by saving valuable staff time - up to 24 hours per week - and increasing responsiveness to residents, tenants and employees.

“We assume all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval, which means property owners and managers no longer need to accept, sort and distribute packages to recipients. Instead, they can focus on addressing the needs of their residents, tenants and employees and elevating their experiences,” said Casey. “In fact, our automated lockers can help drive lease renewals by as much as 40 percent.”

With Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart lockers, recipients can quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone. The way it works is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the lockers using their unique access code. Recipients are then notified via text/email that their packages have arrived and they can scan the barcode provided in their email/text to automatically open the locker door. Residents may also use the Parcel Pending by Quadient app to retrieve packages contact-free and manage their accounts.

The Parcel Pending by Quadient Smart Locker Difference

Contactless: Access deliveries by scanning a barcode or pushing a button on Parcel Pending’s mobile app to enable package pickup without having to use the locker kiosk touchscreen

Weather and UV-resistant: Designed to withstand exposure from rain, wind, humidity and extreme temperatures from -13°F to 122°F

Long-lasting: Designed to last for over a decade – even in extreme temperatures

Temperature-controlled: Integrated air conditioner and heater throughout the locker controller keeps packages safe and protected year-round

Smart: Infrared scanner detects packages in each locker

Secure: Built-in, 24/7 security system, photo and signature capture and optional cloud-based video surveillance

Fast: Barcode capture enables rapid package delivery

Strong: Double reinforced, powder-coated 18-gauge steel construction

Customizable: Wraps, colors and tailored designs to fit the aesthetics and feel of any property

Versatile: Multiple configurations and locker sizes that fit most packages

Advanced: Flexible API allowing for seamless integration with most any software systems



Visit booth #1000 at The Buildings Show PM Expo to learn more about Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker solutions, or visit parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge. To learn more, visit parcelpending.com .

