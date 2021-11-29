Flame Retardant Market size worth $ 10,617.95 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®q

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Flame Retardant Market ” By Product (ATH, Phosphorous Flame Retardants, Brominated Flame Retardants, Chlorinated Flame Retardants), By End-User (Automotive, Textiles, Building and Construction, Electronics), By Application (Polyolefins, Epoxy, PVC, Polyamide), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Flame Retardant Market size was valued at USD 7,831.74 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10,617.95 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Flame Retardant Market Overview

Global Flame Retardant market witnesses vivid opportunities thanks to the rise in demand for flame retardation chemicals in a wide variety of finish use industries. Flame retardants like polyolefin nanocomposites notice major use within the automotive trade and alternative user industries like packaging, building and construction, appliances, electrical and electronics, tools, and sporting instrumentation. Inflammable plastic materials area unit utilized in abundance in trendy vehicles, foams, cables, textiles, polymer formulations for electronic applications similarly as in mechanical elements. This poses a high vary of fireside risk. Hence, flame retardants are t added to those materials to halt fires in mechanical, structural, and ornamental components, like electrical short circuits, mechanical faults, and heating.

The market is driven by increasing demand for fire retardation material from varied end-use industries, like construction, textiles, electrical and electronics, and transportation. Growing awareness among consumers relating to crucial escape time throughout fire incidents, the effectiveness of flame retardants, and their benefits are expected to drive the demand for fire-resisting material. Moreover, fire safety standards and laws developed across the world are expected to own a positive impact on product demand. Flame retardants cover a broad vary of chemicals, that stop the unfold of fireside and increase the escape time by delaying it. Increasing incidences of fire accidents have created the demand for material with flame-retarding properties. Fire safety standard improvement, specifically for metallic element composite panel cladding that’s utilized in buildings, has created product demand in construction.

Key Developments

BASF closes acquisition of polyamide business from Solvay

Dow Corning, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company, introduced a ground-breaking new flame-retardant (FR) synergist for polyamide (PA) compounds.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Clariant International Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG (Clariant International Ltd.), DOW Chemical Company, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Flame Retardant Market On the basis of Product, End-User, Application, and Geography.

Flame Retardant Market, By Product ATH Phosphorous Flame Retardants Brominated Flame Retardants Chlorinated Flame Retardants Others







Flame Retardant Market, By End-User Automotive Textiles Building and Construction Electronics Others







Flame Retardant Market, By Application Polyolefins Epoxy PVC Polyamide Others







Flame Retardant Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



