Regarding participation in the competition Rimi Baltic Sustainability Awards

On November 25, 2021, the finalists of the first-time Rimi Baltic Sustainability Awards competition were announced. AB Rokiškio sūris participated in the sustainability innovation nomination, in which there were 104 candidates. An international jury of experts selected AB Rokiškio sūris project “Renewable energy generated by heat pumps using heat from waste” as one of the three finalist. The winners will be announced on December 9th. More information: https://www.balticsustainabilityawards.eu/finalists



