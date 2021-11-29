Sunwing extends last-chance savings during its Cyber Monday Sale with zero change fees and complimentary COVID-19 emergency medical coverage

French English

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is extending its savings event with up to 40% off popular vacation packages during the tour operator’s Cyber Monday Sale. Customers can take advantage of last-chance savings on the hottest vacation packages to resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, including popular winter departures. With the travel advisory for fully vaccinated Canadians recently lifted, more Canadians are returning to paradise this winter, so sun-seekers will want to act fast to secure their dream getaway at a low price.



“Our Black Friday Sale was so popular that we’ve secured even more savings for Cyber Monday,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “We’ve added new hotels and departure dates that offer something for every travel style this winter. Plus, with zero change fees and free COVID-19 coverage included on most packages, Canadians will be able to book with peace of mind – all while securing an incredible price on their dream getaway.”

Travellers will be able to visit the popular beach destination of Riviera Maya with Grand Sunset Princess All Suites & Spa Resort included in the Cyber Monday Sale. Packages to the popular resort in this Easy Entry Destination start from as low as $1,445 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Junior Suite departing from Toronto on January 6, 2022. Guests can look forward to top-notch service and convenient amenities will access to the sprawling resort complex.

Beach-lovers seeking a laidback getaway can save big at Memories Varadero Beach Resort in Cuba with packages starting at $785 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Garden View Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2022. The resort is located on the pristine shores of Varadero with a range of exciting activities and water sports like windsurfing and snorkelling, plus a laidback pool area with a water slide for kids and kids at heart.

Customers can soak up the sun on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach for less at Vista Sol Punta Cana. The laidback resort is ideal for family getaways with a kid-friendly atmosphere and exciting activities like treasure hunts, origami workshops, beach Olympics and painting classes. Packages start at $1,185 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Poolview Room departing from Toronto on January 11, 2022.

In addition to these incredible deals, Sunwing is making the planning process as seamless as possible with travel requirements made easy. Customers will find everything they need right at their fingertips on Sunwing.ca, from destination entry information to on-site PCR testing availability and a list of Easy Entry destinations, selected for minimal entry restrictions like no inbound testing. Plus, vacationers can look forward to zero change fees* when they book by December 6, 2021, offering them the flexibility to change their plans anytime, up to seven days before departure, in addition to free COVID-19 emergency medical coverage.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

