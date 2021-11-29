GWC Warranty Selects Wrench as a Preferred Facility Repair Partner

WILKES-BARRE, PA., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty, the automotive industry’s best-in-class provider of F&I solutions for used vehicles, has selected Wrench as a new preferred facility repair partner. Wrench is a mobile mechanic services provider that currently services 55 metropolitan markets and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S.

Dealerships partnered with GWC Warranty can now offer their customers the added convenience of mobile service repairs at no additional cost every time they sell a GWC Warranty vehicle protection plan.

“Our world has changed in the last two years, and many people want or need to have vehicle repairs completed at home or work,” said Jeremy Beck, Vice President of Sales Operations at GWC Warranty. “Wrench provides our customers with a flexible, convenient option for service repair. In addition, Wrench files all claims directly with us, so vehicle owners don’t have to worry about approvals or invoices.”

To find a repair facility, vehicle owners with a GWC Warranty vehicle service contract can call or enter their zip code online to see a list of all preferred repair facilities in their area. If Wrench services their market, an appointment can be scheduled with an ASE-certified mobile mechanic. Vehicles can be serviced at home, at work or other safe location.

“GWC Warranty is a respected provider of vehicle service contracts and other F&I products that protect consumers against the rising cost of service repair,” said Casey Willis, co-founder of Wrench. “We’re thrilled to partner with GWC and look forward to providing their customers with the added convenience of not having to wait at a shop or leave their vehicle for a day while it’s being repaired.”

When a Wrench ASE-certified mechanic meets a GWC Warranty customer on location, the mechanic diagnoses the vehicle and reaches out to GWC Warranty to determine if the repair is covered under the contract. Once the claim is approved, Wrench proceeds with the repairs. Most jobs are performed in a driveway or parking spot while the customer is at home or work.

To learn more, visit https://gwcwarranty.com

About Wrench

Wrench is the largest automotive services marketplace in the U.S. with a mission to take the hassle out of vehicle ownership. From pre-purchase used car inspections to comprehensive maintenance and repair performed at the owner’s location, Wrench’s technology platform provides customers with upfront pricing, ASE-certified technician matching, and flexible scheduling.

Wrench is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, WA, with investments from Madrona Venture Group, Tenaya Capital, Vulcan Capital, Bridgestone Americas, and Marubeni Corporation. Learn more at www.wrench.com and www.lemonsquad.com

About GWC Warranty

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has invested in dealers who sell used vehicles by providing F&I solutions that bring long-lasting value to our partners and their consumers. Our coverage options are comprehensive and designated a MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy, allowing dealers to offer consumers the vehicle protection they need. We also partner with one of the largest networks of lenders, giving dealers more options to fund more deals. We have a full breadth of profit programs and dealership training necessary to stay competitive and compliant. Our best-in-class claims service protects consumer satisfaction and dealer reputation. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit https://gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit https://apcoholdings.com.