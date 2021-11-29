CF Energy Announces Q3 and Nine Months Result of 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021” and “Nine months 2021” respectively).



The Company’s core business, natural gas distribution, for Nine months 2021, the total gas volume sold increased by 21%, among them, the residential customers’ gas volume sold increased by 6% while the commercial customers’ gas volume sold increased by 31% on year-on-year basis. For Nine months 2021, the number of connected new residential customers increased by 13% while new commercial customers increased by 229% on year-on-year basis.

September 2021 was a major milestone month for us as we commemorated the commencement of commercial operation of our Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project when two hotel users began using our system and others in the pipeline committed to tap into our system to reap the benefits of cost savings while, as good corporate citizens, contributing towards a greener Hainan!

China has experienced continuing increase in LNG prices and such increase unless abated could have a negative impact on our Meishan Project until cheaper pipeline gas can be made available in the latter part of 2022. For the EV battery swap station business, although the current four operating stations have not yet reached ideal capacities and generated significant revenues, the management has gained a lot of daily operating experience at such an early stage of entering into the industry. More favorable policies from China continue to encourage EV battery swap business development and the Company expects the industry will grow fast under such policies in the next few years.

Q3 2021 financial highlights

Continuing Operations

In millions Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 82.6 90.0 (7.4 ) -8 % 16.0 17.4 (1.4 ) -8 % Gross Profit 33.8 39.9 (6.0 ) -15 % 6.5 7.7 (1.2 ) -15 % Gross Profit Margin 40.9 % 44.4 % -3.5 % 40.9 % 44.4 % -3.5 % Net Profit 9.5 23.0 (13.5 ) -59 % 1.8 4.4 (2.6 ) -59 % Adjusted net Profit 7.0 14.2 (7.2 ) -51 % 1.3 2.7 (1.4 ) -51 % EBITDA 29.1 43.4 (14.3 ) -33 % 5.6 8.4 (2.8 ) -33 % Adjusted EBITDA 26.6 34.6 (8.0 ) -23 % 5.1 6.7 (1.6 ) -23 %

Revenue in Q3 2021 was RMB82.6 million (approx. CAD16.0 million), a decrease of RMB7.4 million (approx. CAD1.4 million), or 8%, from RMB90.0 million (approx. CAD17.4 million) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). The overall decrease in revenue was mainly due to the reinstatement of certain travel restrictions to combat the outbreak of COVID-19 in China in August 2021 and gas selling price adjustment with effect from September 1, 2021.



Gross profit in Q3 2021 was RMB33.8 million (approx. CAD6.5 million), a decrease of RMB6.1 million (CAD1.2 million) or 15% from RMB39.9 million (approx. CAD7.7 million) in Q3 2020. Overall Gross margin in Q3 2021 was 40.9%, a decrease of 3.5 percentage points from 44.4% in Q3 2020.

In millions Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 29.1 43.4 (14.3 ) -33 % 5.6 8.4 (2.8 ) -33 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (3.0 ) (3.6 ) 0.6 -17 % (0.6 ) (0.7 ) 0.1 -17 % Recognition of share-based payment expenses 0.5 - 0.5 100 % 0.1 - 0.1 100 % Government financial assistance - (5.2 ) 5.2 100 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 100 % Adjusted EBITDA for the period 26.6 34.6 (8.0 ) -23 % 5.1 6.7 (1.6 ) -23 %

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) in Q3 2021 was RMB29.1 million (approx. CAD5.6 million), a decrease of RMB14.3 million (approx. CAD2.8 million), or 33%, from RMB43.4 million (approx. CAD8.4 million) in Q3 2020. EBITDA in Q3 2021 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the effects of non-recurring items: the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB3.0 million (approx. CAD0.6 million) (please refer to the MD&A for details), the recognition of share-based payments of RMB0.5 million (approx. CAD0.1 million) and the government financial assistance RMB Nil (Q3 2020: RMB5.2 million (approx. CAD1.0 million)), the adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 was RMB26.6 million (approx. CAD5.1 million), a decrease of RMB8.0 million (approx. CAD1.6 million), or 23%, from RMB34.6 million (approx. CAD6.7 million) in Q3 2020.

In millions Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 9.5 23.0 (13.5 ) -59 % 1.8 4.4 (2.6 ) -59 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (3.0 ) (3.6 ) 0.6 -17 % (0.6 ) (0.7 ) 0.1 -17 % Recognition of share-based payment expenses 0.5 - 0.5 100 % 0.1 - 0.1 100 % Government financial assistance - (5.2 ) 5.2 100 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 100 % Adjusted net profit for the period (non-IFRS) 7.0 14.2 (7.2 ) -51 % 1.3 2.7 (1.4 ) -51 %

Net profit in Q3 2021 was RMB9.5 million (approx. CAD1.8 million), a decrease of RMB13.5 million (approx. CAD2.6 million), or 59%, from RMB23.0 million (approx. CAD4.4 million) in Q3 2020. Net profit in Q3 2021 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items: the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB3.0 million (approx. CAD0.6 million) (please refer to MD&A for details), the recognition of share-based payments of RMB0.5 million (approx. CAD0.1 million) and the government financial assistance RMB Nil (Q3 2020: RMB5.2 million (approx. CAD1.0 million)), the adjusted net profit in Q3 2021 (non-IFRS) was RMB7.0 million (approx. CAD1.3 million), a decrease of RMB7.2 million (approx. CAD1.4 million) or 51% from RMB14.2 million (approx. CAD2.7 million) in Q3 2020.



Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) in Q3 2021 was RMB0.15 (CAD0.03) per share. Adjusted EPS in Q3 2021 was RMB0.10 (CAD0.02) per share (non-IFRS).

Nine Months in 2021 financial highlights

Continuing Operations

In millions 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 250.0 231.3 18.7 8 % 48.3 44.8 3.5 8 % Gross Profit 101.9 94.4 7.5 8 % 19.7 18.3 1.4 8 % Gross Profit Margin 40.7 % 40.8 % -0.1 % 40.7 % 40.8 % -0.1 % Net Profit 27.4 37.8 (10.4 ) -27 % 5.3 7.3 (2.0 ) -28 % Adjusted net Profit 28.9 27.5 1.4 5 % 5.6 5.3 0.3 5 % EBITDA 64.8 72.5 (7.7 ) -11 % 12.5 14.0 (1.5 ) -11 % Adjusted EBITDA 66.3 62.2 4.1 7 % 12.8 12.0 0.8 7 %

Revenue of Nine Months in 2021 was RMB250.0 million (approx. CAD48.3 million), an increase of RMB18.7 million (approx. CAD3.5 million), or 8%, from RMB231.3 million (approx. CAD44.8 million) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 (“Nine Months in 2020”). The overall increase in revenue mainly due to the economic recovery since COVID-19 under control.



Gross profit for the Nine Months in 2021 was RMB101.9 million (approx. CAD19.7 million), an increase of RMB7.5 million (CAD1.4 million) or 8% from RMB94.4 million (approx. CAD18.3 million) for the Nine Months in 2020. Overall Gross margin for the Nine Months in 2021 was 40.7%, similar to that of Nine Months in 2020.

In millions 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 64.8 72.5 (7.7 ) -11 % 12.5 14.0 (1.5 ) -11 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (5.1 ) 5.1 -100 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 -100 % Recognition of share-based payment expenses 1.5 - 1.5 100 % 0.3 - 0.3 100 % Government financial assistance - (5.2 ) 5.2 100 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 100 % Adjusted EBITDA for the period 66.3 62.2 4.1 7 % 12.8 12.0 0.8 7 %

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) for Nine Months in 2021 was RMB64.8 million (approx. CAD12.5 million), a decrease of RMB7.7 million (approx. CAD1.5 million), or 11%, from RMB72.5 million (approx. CAD14.0 million) for Nine Months in 2020. EBITDA for the Nine Months in 2021 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the effects of non-recurring items: the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB Nil (please refer to the MD&A for details), the recognition of share-based payments of RMB1.5 million (approx. CAD0.3 million) and the government financial assistance RMB Nil (Nine Months in 2020: RMB5.2 million (approx. CAD1.0 million)), the adjusted EBITDA for Nine Months in 2021 was RMB66.3 million (approx. CAD12.8 million), an increase of RMB4.1 million (approx. CAD0.8 million), or 7%, from RMB62.2 million (approx. CAD12.0 million) for Nine Months in 2020.

In millions 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % 1-9 2021 1-9 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 27.4 37.8 (10.4 ) -28 % 5.3 7.3 (2.0 ) -28 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (5.1 ) 5.1 -17 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 -100 % Recognition of share-based payment expenses 1.5 - 1.5 100 % 0.3 - 0.3 100 % Government financial assistance - (5.2 ) 5.2 100 % - (1.0 ) 1.0 100 % Adjusted net profit for the period (non-IFRS) 28.9 27.5 1.4 5 % 5.6 5.3 0.3 5 %

Net profit for Nine Months in 2021 was RMB27.4 million (approx. CAD5.3 million), a decrease of RMB10.4 million (approx. CAD2.0 million), or 28%, from RMB37.8 million (approx. CAD7.3 million) for Nine Months in 2020. Net profit for Nine Months in 2021 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items: the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB Nil (please refer to MD&A for details), the recognition of share-based payments of RMB1.5 million (approx. CAD0.3 million) and the government financial assistance RMB Nil (Nine Months in 2020: RMB5.2 million (approx. CAD1.0 million)), the adjusted net profit for Nine Months in 2021 (non-IFRS) was RMB28.9 million (approx. CAD5.6 million), an increase of RMB1.4 million (approx. CAD0.3 million) or 5% from RMB27.5 million (approx. CAD5.3 million) for Nine Months in 2020.



Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) for Nine Months in 2021 was RMB0.40 (CAD0.08) per share. Adjusted EPS for Nine Months in 2021 was RMB0.43 (CAD0.08) per share (non-IFRS).

Completion of 2021 Target

In millions 2021

Projection 1-9 2021

Actual Completed (except for % figures) RMB RMB % Revenue 410.7 250.0 60.9 % Gross Profit 187.3 101.9 54.4 % Projected Net Profit (Recurring)/Adjusted Net Profit 28.9 28.9 100.0 %

Benchmarking against the annual target for the 2021 year, for Nine Months in 2021, we have achieved up to 60.9% of the revenue, 54.4% of gross profit and 100% of adjusted net profit targets set for the whole of the 2021 year.



Statement from the Chair

Due to the re-instatement of certain travel restrictions to combat the resurgence of the outbreak of COVID-19 in China around the end of July 2021 which affected the number of visitors to Hainan during the August and September 2021 period and the selling price adjustments imposed by the SYDRC which took effect from September 1, 2021, the continuing recovery trend of our business from COVID-19 has been affected.

Despite the unforeseen setback resulted from COVID-19 in this quarter, we are pleased to note that the adjusted net profit achieved up to September 30, 2021 has already reached the target of RMB28.9 million set for the whole of the 2021 year.

Going forward, we will continue to do our best to leverage off lower gas prices to reach out to more gas users and further expand our market footprint in Sanya and place more emphasis on the furtherance of our integrated smart energy projects and the EV battery swap station business for sustained future growth and enhancement of return to our Shareholders.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

