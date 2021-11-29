MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 22-26 November 2022:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|19,100
|195.32
|3,730,538
|22. November 2021
23. November 2021
24. November 2021
25. November 2021
26. November 2021
|500
400
400
500
410
|218.52
215.60
221.74
221.56
217.49
|109,260
86,240
88,696
110,780
89,171
|Accumulated under the programme
|21,310
|4,214,685
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22-26 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 96,310 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,24% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
