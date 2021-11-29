MetaAltPad Develops an Instant Unique Referral Rewards Program

Merida, Mexico, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Hold $MAP, and you will be paid in ETH, SHIBA, DOGE, ADA, BNB, BUSD, and DOT. 11% of the tokens are allocated to incentives, 7% to the rewards pool, and 4% to referrers.

Photo Available: MetaAltPad

Refer and Earn Automatically

MetaAltPad wants to achieve mainstream adoption by creating a "Referral Train" mechanism. Share your link, and you'll get rewarded. It's as easy as that.

This referral train has three "branches" to it, which means that if the people you refer to also recommend other people, you'll be rewarded. A daily, weekly, and monthly scoreboard are also available for competitions, all automated thanks to their unique smart contract. Users that accept a reference will additionally pay 5% less tax on each purchase order they place.

Earn Passively on MetaAltPad

$MAP, in addition to its unique referral system, incorporates a passive incentive scheme for all holders. Even if you do not recommend anybody, simply possessing $MAP entitles you to automatic incentive distributions every 60 minutes. On the advanced dashboard, you may pick from a variety of various incentive currencies.

In addition, every three days, MetaAltPad will introduce new trending currencies to the platform referrals dashboard for all users to pick for holding rewards. On each transaction, you will instantly receive your desired reward token in your wallet.

MetaAltPad Marketing Wallet

The platform's significant financing effort for $MAP is the community wallet. As a decentralized, community-led enterprise, it relies on donations from our community's everyday trading activity.

These funds are used to strengthen our marketing activities, raise awareness, and create new products. To effectively devote efforts toward sticking to the roadmap, the project asks that all individuals with the resources offer aid.

What is Next for MetaAltPad?

The project is fully doxxed, meaning that the real identity of the project team has been confirmed. The auditing of the project's code is also taking place where they will identify any vulnerabilities. The team developers are also working to ensure that the project is running smoothly as soon as possible.

When launched, the project will be a launchpad for hyped project incubations. In addition, there is an NFT marketplace with a reward system. Since NFTs have been booming this year, MetaAltPad will attract investors intrigued by buying or selling NFTs.

MetaAltPad will also have play-to-earn start-up support on the launchpad when it goes live. With this feature, users can earn $MAP through playing games online via P2E.

You can find more information on the project:

Website: https://www.Metaaltpad.com

App: https://app.metaaltpad.com

Global Chat: t.me//Metaaltpad

Chinese Community: t.me/Metaaltpad_cn

Official Channel: t.me/Metaaltpad_ann

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Metaaltpad

Medium: https://metaaltpad.medium.com

