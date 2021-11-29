Cinedigm Announces Release of Daring Psychological Thriller 'Into Schrödinger's Box,' Coming Exclusively to Fandor on Dec. 1

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Into Schrödinger's Box, the psychological thriller from directors Amir Ganjavie and Nasim Naghavi, is coming exclusively to the Company's independent streaming service, Fandor, starting December 1.

Filmed throughout the early, panic-stricken period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Into Schrödinger's Box delivers a mindful exploration of the dread and fear associated with quarantine and self-isolation, while providing ambiguous thrills and twists that mirror the famed Schrödinger's cat thought experiment.

In Into Schrödinger's Box, musician Sofia (Ada Shkalla) must cope with the stress and isolation of quarantine after her husband is infected with COVID-19. Upon the arrival of a mysterious woman named Lilith (Lee Lawson), Sofia's loneliness morphs into confusion, fear, and paranoia as her grip on reality falters.

Winner of the Jury Prize for Best Independent Film at the New York Independent Cinema Awards and the Festival Award for Best Feature Film at the New Jersey International Festival, Into Schrödinger's Box brings together director duo Nasim Naghavi and Amir Ganjavie, who also wrote the film with Alireza Kazemipour.

Into Schrödinger's Box is the latest in a series of highly-anticipated films coming exclusively to Fandor. Also coming to Fandor on December 1 is the ensemble comedy Distancing Socially, which takes a light-hearted look at human connection amidst lockdown and features an all-star cast led by Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek).

Into Schrödinger's Box will be available to stream on Fandor beginning December 1, via web, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon. To learn more, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

