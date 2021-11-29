NetAlly Releases InSites™ Intelligence for AirMapper™ Ecosystem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a leading innovator of Ethernet and Wi-Fi test and analysis solutions, today announced the availability of AirMapper™ InSites™ for automated analysis and visual troubleshooting of Wi-Fi networks.



“InSites continues NetAlly’s mission of simplifying Wi-Fi site surveying for everyone by automating the analysis of coverage, SNR, interference, beacon overhead, and more,” says James Kahkoska, Chief Technology Officer for NetAlly. “A simple pass/fail dashboard of survey results eliminates the need for specialized expertise and time-consuming manual evaluation. With InSites, AirMapper measurements are automatically graded against configurable thresholds and allows users to directly view the specific heatmap to quickly identify any trouble areas.”

With AirMapper, users of NetAlly’s EtherScope® nXG and AirCheck® G2 instruments can quickly and easily gather location-based Wi-Fi measurements and create visual heat maps of key performance metrics in the free Link-Live Cloud Service. Ideal for quick site surveys for new deployments, validating changes, visual troubleshooting, and fast performance verification, NetAlly is the first to provide a complete site survey and wired/wireless analysis solution in a handheld instrument, allowing Wi-Fi network professionals (and even non-experts) to perform a site survey without the need to carry around a laptop, use dongles, or tethered devices.

“Complex predictive modeling and surveying software has its place, but the vast majority of network professionals need to understand how their Wi-Fi network is performing and how to solve issues on a day-to-day basis,” says Dan Klimke, Director of Product Marketing at NetAlly. “By simplifying survey data collection and automating the analysis process, more people can quickly see and solve Wi-Fi issues than ever before.”

For more information about NetAlly and AirMapper InSites, see https://www.netally.com/airmapper-site-survey/

