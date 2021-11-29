Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Analytical Platforms Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Analytical Platforms Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The report reviews end user interest in and demand for Analytical Platforms, defined as integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.



The study considers the requirements of many organizations to implement a critical mass of core analytical and BI functionality in a single-vendor technology platform. It examines the key Analytical Platforms technologies such as data engineering, self-service BI, data science and machine learning, embedded BI/analytics, natural language analytics, and cloud support.

According to the study about 52 percent of overall respondents prefer a "single-vendor integrated" platform, when asked if they prefer best-of-breed solutions for BI platform functionality or a complete, integrated platform from a single vendor.

Function, industry, and organization size are all notable drivers of platform preference. Viewed by function, about two-thirds of BI Competency Center respondents prefer single-vendor platforms with users in Marketing and Sales, Finance, and Strategic Planning also expressing the preference for an integrated single-vendor platform. Respondents report that accessing information is facilitated with a single-vendor platform.

“While the concept of analytical (BI) platforms has been in existence for many years, it is recently that the underlying technologies have advanced, and the platforms have evolved to become more functional and more open,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “This in turn makes an integrated platform a more viable choice for implementing BI and analytics programs. We are excited to launch our newest report to delve into these user preferences in more detail.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587