UPDATE: SFMC Marketing Enablement Solution Provider: DESelect Crosses €1M ARR Threshold and Launches New Product on Salesforce AppExchange





Antwerpen, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DESelect, a leading marketing enablement solutions provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, today announced that it has joined the league of very few SaaS scaleups by exceeding €1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than 2 years since its incorporation. This milestone follows the announcement of DESelect’s plans for global expansion.

“Reaching €1 million in ARR confirms DESelect’s vision and the value of its expanding list of products dedicated to making marketers’ time and efforts optimized to the fullest potential in Salesforce Marketing Cloud. I am truly proud of the hard work our team has put into making our vision a reality, and humbled by the ongoing support DESelect has received from its prominent advisory board members as well as supporters and advocates from Salesforce Marketing Cloud itself who believed in DESelect’s potential and offering”— Anthony Lamot, co-founder and CEO of DESelect.



Reaching the €1 million ARR benchmark is rare in the tech startup ecosystem. According to a number of sources, the tech startup industry has the highest startup business failure rate, at 63%, where only 1% of tech startups hit the $1 Million in ARR mark. What’s more, the company achieved this solely by “bootstrapping”, that is to say, without having to use outside capital.



“From day one, we set up our company on 5 fundamental principles: Trust, Personal Responsibility, Customer Experience, Continuous Improvement, and Adaptability. Our products were shaped and continuously improved according to customer feedback. Our company has expanded during the challenging COVID-19 crisis by recruiting highly experienced individuals remotely. Reaching this milestone validates our vision to become the leading marketing data enabler on Salesforce AppExchange”— Jonathan van Driessen, co-founder and CEO of DESelect.



DESelect clients include leaders such as a1-Telecom, Alm Brand, Merlin Entertainment, Cambridge University Press, and more. To learn more about our clients, visit DESelect Customer Success Stories



DESelect offers the following solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud:



DESelect Search. The complimentary search engine fully integrated with the Marketing Cloud UI has become an indispensable tool for many marketers to find objects at lightning speed. The application was an end-product of an all-night-long hackathon organized by DESelect where the first version was the Chrome Extension currently available in Google Web Store. Since its launch, it has received all 5-star reviews.







Now, DESelect Search is also available in AppExchange, Salesforce's own marketplace.







"After successfully launching DESelect Search as a Chrome Extension, we received a lot of different feedback. Among the great appraisals, many SFMC users reached out to us mentioning that their companies do not allow them to download Chrome Extensions for security reasons. That's completely understandable. Marketers should protect their data, and sometimes it's not up to the sole marketer to decide on the security policy of the entire company they work in. Even though our Chrome Extension is completely secure and we don't store any user's data, you can read more about our privacy policy here. We thought we need to come up with a sustainable solution for those marketers who can't download Chrome Extensions. That's why we decided to create this free AppExchange app that can be used by all SFMC marketers and is compliant with Salesforce Marketing Cloud. On top of that, users that don't use Google Chrome can benefit from using the AppExchange app. Also, you can have both of the apps installed - a Chrome Extension version and the app for AppExchange, they can be used interchangeably and don't interfere with each other."— Jonathan van Driessen, co-founder, and CTO at DESelect.



DESelect Segment. The company’s flagship product is dedicated to allowing marketers to create segments with no reliance on writing SQL queries



DESelect Connect. The no-code integration solution, enabling marketers to connect any data source (CMS, eCommerce, CRM,...) with webhooks to and from Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce CDP.

Request a demo of DESelect at: https://deselect.com/demo/





What’s next for DESelect?

“Many companies would shy away or shield their future plans, but we believe that in order for us to reach them, a declaration will hold us accountable to keep our promise. Our next goal is to reach €10 million as fast as humanly possible” Lamot, co-founder and CEO of DESelect.

“Although we are aware that less than 10% of companies that reached 1M are able to 10x it in any timeframe, I am confident that with the help of DESelect’s team, we can achieve this. Moreover; we have our global expansion plan in order, and by the beginning of 2022, our office in the U.S. will be fully operational. Last but not least, based on the investor update by SFMC, in terms of Total Addressable Market Growth, they expect the growth opportunities to be >30% Y/Y CAGR, hence the market potential is huge for ISVs and Salesforce Marketing Cloud partners” Lamot, co-founder and CEO of DESelect.

DESelect bootstrapped its way to the €1M ARR goal, where they raised a small pre-seed round that was mostly left untouched since their incremental growth covered the cash burn. This time around and to be fully armed for the next journey, DESelect is raising its seed round.



"Data-oriented minds think alike: seeing Anthony and Jonathan build DESelect’s user-friendly data solutions for marketers at the pace they do is what got me on board in the first place. Aside from the Marketing Cloud’s tremendous growth rate, they also understand that catering to the CDP market - expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2026 - further amplifies the DESelect opportunity. Just when you think they can’t possibly go faster, they accelerate even more."— Stijn Christiaens, Co-Founder & Chief Data Citizen at Collibra and advisor to DESelect.







About DESelect

DESelect offers intuitive drag-and-drop SFMC solutions, designed exclusively for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Marketers who have used DESelect Segment reported they were able to launch their campaigns 23% faster and save on average 52% of time spent on data management.

For more information, contact:

hello@deselect.com or visit www.deselect.com

