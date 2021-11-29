Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 29.11.2021

Espoo, FINLAND

Innofactor Plc      ANNOUNCEMENT  29.11.2021
   
   
INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2021 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          29.11.2021 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 IFA1V 
Amount            30 000Shares
Average price/ share   1,4873EUR
Total cost           44 619,00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 392 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.11.2021 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  
   
   
   
   

