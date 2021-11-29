|Innofactor Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 29.11.2021
|INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|29.11.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|IFA1V
|Amount
|30 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|1,4873
|EUR
|Total cost
|44 619,00
|EUR
|Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 392 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 29.11.2021
|On behalf of Innofactor Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Additional information:
|Sami Ensio, CEO
|Innofactor Plc
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|sami.ensio@innofactor.com
|www.innofactor.com
