ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors

29 November 2021

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 26 November 2021 that Matthew Lester, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,193 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £21.79 per share.

As a consequence of the above transaction Matthew Lester and his connected persons had an interest in 3,748 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

The Company further wishes to announce that it also received notification on 29 November 2021 that on 29 November 2021 Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer of the Company, sold 9,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £21.73 per share.

These shares were sold to meet certain personal liabilities.

As a result of this transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold a total of 2,434 ordinary shares (being less than 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company excluding treasury shares).

In addition, Antje Hensel-Roth currently has interests in 57,880 unvested ordinary shares in the Company (gross of tax and other deductions).

