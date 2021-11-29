Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Valo

| Source: Scanfil Oyj Scanfil Oyj

Sievi, FINLAND

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 29 November 2021 6.30 p.m.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Valo

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Valo Kai

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507


Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20211129174133_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-25

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019C

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: EUR 0


Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR 0


Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com


Tags

johdon palkkiot management rewards