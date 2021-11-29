English Dutch French

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE NV: MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 29 NOVEMBER 2021 – CHANGE OF NAME – CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CHARTER – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 29/11/2021

The legally required attendance quorum was achieved so the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 29/11/2021 was able to deliberate validly. All the proposed resolutions on the agenda were adopted, including the resolutions to change the name from Leasinvest Real Estate NV to Nextensa NV and to approve the updated remuneration policy.

The minutes of the meeting provide a detailed summary of all proposed resolutions on the agenda and the votes casted regarding the resolutions and are available on the website (henceforth www.nextensa.eu ) here https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/general-meetings/ . In the votes, due consideration was given to the double voting rights that were introduced at the EGM of 19/07/2021, as a result of which registered shareholders listed in the register of shareholders of the company for more than two years benefit from double voting rights whilst voting at the general meeting.

Change of name to Nextensa

The proposed resolution to change the name of the company as approved by the shareholders also entails a number of changes, including:

Now Previously Website www.nextensa.eu www.leasinvest.be Euronext Brussel – trading symbol1 NEXTA LEAS email adress of the company info@nextensa.eu info@leasinvest.be

As announced earlier, as of 1 December 2021 the office of the company will be relocated to Gare Maritime at Picardstraat/Rue Picard 11, box 505, 1000 Brussels.

Corporate Governance Charter – executive committee

The Corporate Governance Charter has also been updated to reflect the changes that resulted from the aforementioned EGM regarding the name and the remuneration policy, with due consideration for the decision of the Board of Directors to set up and appoint an executive committee with Michel Van Geyte, CEO, as Chairman.

This updated charter can be found at https://nextensa.eu/en/about-us/corporate-governance/. We refer you to the same link for the composition of the executive committee.

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 30/09/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion.

Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis and Cloche d’Or sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. On 30/09/2021 the total book value of this development portfolio was approximately €0.3 billion.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 715.2 million (value on 26/11/2021).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.vangeyte@nextensa.eu







1 The change of the trading symbol shall intervene in the following days.





Attachment