Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

29 November 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 29 November 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,137,327 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.9 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 515,347,302 Ordinary 10p Shares.





For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800

