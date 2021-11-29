BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

English French

Paris, 29/11/2021



DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REGULATED INFORMATION





Disclosure of trading in own shares on 25 and 26 of November 2021

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25 November 2021 FR0000120503 40,167 31.1399 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 26 November 2021 FR0000120503 200,000 30.2037 XPAR

Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

