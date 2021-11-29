BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 29/11/2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REGULATED INFORMATION


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 25 and 26 of November 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6325 November 2021FR000012050340,16731.1399XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6326 November 2021FR0000120503200,00030.2037XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-11-29-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - November 29 of 2021