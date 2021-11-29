Societe Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

English French

Paris, 29 November 2021

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

After getting all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities, Societe Generale launched, on Thursday 4th November 2021, an ordinary share buyback program for a maximum amount of EUR 467.7 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 18th May 2021, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 22 to 26 November 2021

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/11/2021 FR0000130809 326 042 29,1784 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/11/2021 FR0000130809 143 000 29,1511 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/11/2021 FR0000130809 38 400 29,1482 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/11/2021 FR0000130809 36 100 29,1546 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/11/2021 FR0000130809 390 000 29,2230 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/11/2021 FR0000130809 90 000 29,1748 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/11/2021 FR0000130809 25 000 29,1139 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/11/2021 FR0000130809 25 000 29,1285 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/11/2021 FR0000130809 482 500 29,3912 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/11/2021 FR0000130809 196 365 29,3203 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/11/2021 FR0000130809 83 000 29,2810 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/11/2021 FR0000130809 28 000 29,2782 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/11/2021 FR0000130809 26 000 29,2729 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/11/2021 FR0000130809 858 525 27,5588 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/11/2021 FR0000130809 298 660 27,5477 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/11/2021 FR0000130809 51 400 27,5460 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/11/2021 FR0000130809 51 125 27,5381 AQEU TOTAL 3 149 117 28,5774

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

