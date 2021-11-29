Armanino Jumps Dramatically in Rankings for 2022 Best Accounting Firms for Diversity

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has made massive leaps in the Firsthand (formerly Vault) 2022 Best Accounting Firms for Diversity rankings. Armanino demonstrated leadership in diversity efforts, jumping to No. 10 in Best Accounting Firms for Diversity, moving up from its No. 16 ranking in 2021. The firm also climbed the rankings in each of the survey’s three categories:



No. 7 in LGBTQ+ Diversity (2021 ranking No. 14)

(2021 ranking No. 14) No. 9 in Racial/Ethnic Diversity (2021 ranking No. 16)

(2021 ranking No. 16) No. 13 in Diversity for Women (2021 ranking No. 22)

As a certified B Corporation®, Armanino has long prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Since the creation of its IDEAL diversity committee and since CEO Matt Armanino signed the diversity and inclusion pledge, the firm has doubled down on taking meaningful action to improve DEI outcomes and ensure its culture is welcoming, inclusive and understanding. Armanino has also bolstered its women’s initiatives to ensure increased representation of women at all levels of the firm. Firsthand’s rankings reflect Armanino employees’ satisfaction with the firm’s efforts and indicate the firm’s actions are resonating with its people.

“Over the past year, we’ve ramped up our DEI programs and initiatives to make a measurable difference in people’s careers and lives,” said Matt Armanino, the firm’s CEO. “Our approach within the firm builds bridges through empathy — listening and learning about what our people have to say and the challenges they face, and building a path forward with programs, transparency and trust to help create a more inclusive workplace that reflects our diversity at all levels. While there’s a great deal of work ahead of us, we’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far, which is reflected in these Firsthand rankings.”

The actions that helped Armanino raise the bar to become a top-10 overall firm for diversity include the firm’s spotlight on racial and social justice, as well as issues of equality and equity in the workplace. The firm’s IDEAL team has hosted a series of community conversations involving topics such as racial injustice, LGBTQ+ issues, gender discrimination and bias, as well as a Day of Listening around hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans as part of CEO Matt Armanino’s commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge. IDEAL also led inclusive celebrations for Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Diwali and other holidays throughout the year.

Through its women’s initiative, The Bridge, Armanino has focused on improving gender equality and the inclusion and development of women leaders. Its Pathway to Partnership program and Executive Access Program provide women clear pathways to leadership roles, access to mentors and empowerment to advance their careers.

“Inclusion and belonging must be intentional and felt on an individual basis, and our Firsthand rankings for diversity reflect that our efforts are reaching our people,” said Carol Ann Nash, Chief People Officer at Armanino. “We created programs with intention and strived to make them as inclusive as possible, so everyone at Armanino would benefit from learning about others’ experiences and backgrounds, as well as opportunities available to women to become leaders. We learned that sometimes the conversations we were having at work weren’t yet happening in people’s homes, and that team members had their kids listen to these conversations to gain understanding. People were willing to be so vulnerable sharing their individual experiences in an environment of safety and trust, which speaks to the importance of our DEI efforts and driving change within our communities.”

To create this year’s rankings, Firsthand surveyed company personnel at accounting firms and asked them to rate their firm's commitment to diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic diversity and LGBTQ+ individuals. Firsthand then determined the Best 25 Firms for Diversity using a formula that equally weights the average score in all three categories. The Best 25 Firms for Diversity rankings reflect the opinions and perceptions of accounting firm insiders.

To learn more about Armanino’s DEI efforts, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/company/who-we-are/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com