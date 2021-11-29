Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Expect Highest Holiday Sales Numbers Ever

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopping projections for the holiday season predict the highest retail sales numbers on record.

“The National Retail Federation recently reported that holiday sales should increase between 8.5-10.5 percent from last year,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “This is the boost that retailers have needed ever since COVID-19 began.”

The NRF estimates that holiday shopping sales should hit between $843.4 and $859 billion. To put the projections into perspective, annual retail sales increases for the holidays have averaged 4.4 percent for the past five years. Despite the pandemic, holiday retail sales have continued to grow from $718.6 billion in 2019 to $777.3 billion in 2020.

“Now, according to the NRF, we are blasting past previous highs,” Gould said.

Holiday shopping, which began much earlier this year because of concerns raised by COVID-19, gave retailers a lot to celebrate on Black Friday.

“Although some retailers began advertising discounts on their websites in October, Black Friday sales numbers are looking better than good,” Gould said. “While in-person shopping didn’t reach pre-pandemic numbers, shoppers started returning to the stores last weekend.”

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, reported almost 100,000 shoppers Friday afternoon, just shy of pre-pandemic 2019 numbers and more than double from 2020.

Black Friday retail sales surged almost 30 percent through mid-afternoon, which was above the 20 percent projections for the day.

Steve Sadove, a senior advisor for Mastercard, credited the strong sales numbers to the “strength of the consumer.”

Even with the return of in-store shopping, online sales, which increased dramatically during the pandemic, showed continued strength.

“After two years of COVID-19, consumers are returning to brick-and-mortar retail outlets, but online holiday sales are continuing to grow larger,” Gould said, adding that Adobe Digital Economy Index predicts 10 percent growth this year.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

