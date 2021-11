To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 512

November 29th, 2021

CHANGE TO THE BOARD

Due to the resigning of employee elected BoD member Stig Nedergaard from Glunz & Jensen A/S – Stig Nedergaard will also resign as member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S by December 31st, 2021.

Stig Nedergaard will work as a part-time consultant for Glunz & Jensen A/S during 2022.

Søren Andersen has previously been elected 1. alternate employee-elected board member and will replace Stig Nedergaard as a BoD member at Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S by January 1st, 2022.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03