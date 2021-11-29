English French

Paris, November 29th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 22 to November 23, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 22 to November 23, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 22/11/2021 FR0000125486 198 790 89,2350 XPAR VINCI 22/11/2021 FR0000125486 76 750 89,2315 CEUX VINCI 22/11/2021 FR0000125486 13 825 89,2341 TQEX VINCI 22/11/2021 FR0000125486 10 570 89,2277 AQEU VINCI 23/11/2021 FR0000125486 158 061 90,5818 XPAR VINCI 23/11/2021 FR0000125486 54 271 90,6415 CEUX VINCI 23/11/2021 FR0000125486 6 897 90,6431 TQEX VINCI 23/11/2021 FR0000125486 6 890 90,6402 AQEU TOTAL 526 054 89,8210

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

