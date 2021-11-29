Disclosure of transactions in own shares From November 22 to November 23, 2021

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

              

               Paris, November 29th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 22 to November 23, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 22 to November 23, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/11/2021FR0000125486 198 790 89,2350XPAR
VINCI22/11/2021FR0000125486 76 750 89,2315CEUX
VINCI22/11/2021FR0000125486 13 825 89,2341TQEX
VINCI22/11/2021FR0000125486 10 570 89,2277AQEU
VINCI23/11/2021FR0000125486 158 061 90,5818XPAR
VINCI23/11/2021FR0000125486 54 271 90,6415CEUX
VINCI23/11/2021FR0000125486 6 897 90,6431TQEX
VINCI23/11/2021FR0000125486 6 890 90,6402AQEU
      
  TOTAL 526 054 89,8210 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

