American Institutes for Research Named to Seramount’s 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women

Arlington, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been named to Seramount’s 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list, released earlier this month. The 24-year-old list is the most definitive ranking that highlights top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks.

The list ranks companies on recruitment, retention, and advancement; hires and promotions of women; flexible work; and, company culture and accountability, among other categories. AIR is number 65 on the list.

“AIR is excited to be recognized by Seramount for our efforts to champion women’s advancement in the workplace,” said Karen Francis, Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at AIR. “We aim to enhance opportunities for connection, networking, and collaboration to address the intersectional needs of women, but are also aware of the work that still needs to be done to advance more women in leadership roles across AIR.”

AIR currently has five women on its 13-member Board of Directors, including Patricia Gurin, of the University of Michigan, who serves as Board Chair. In addition, women comprise six of the 10 members of AIR’s Executive Leadership Team. AIR WISE (Women in Support of Equity), an employee resource group, supports women at AIR in a variety of ways, including creating enhanced internal and external networking opportunities for women across all levels; partnering with leaders on projects that impact women domestically and internationally; and contributing to the overall recruitment and retention of women of diverse backgrounds.

The 2021 Top 75 Companies application is comprised of more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2020 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO, and at least 500 US employees.

The top 10 companies are (in alphabetical order) Bon Secours Mercy Health System; Colgate-Palmolive Company; FleishmanHillard; Johnson & Johnson; L’Oréal USA; Marriott International, Inc.; Nationwide; State Farm; Unilever; and Zoetis, Inc.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world. The AIR family of organizations now includes IMPAQ, Maher & Maher, and Kimetrica. For more information, visit https://www.air.org.