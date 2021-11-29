English French

Paris, November 29th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 24 to November 26, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 24 to November 26, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 24/11/2021 FR0000125486 8 129 91,2826 AQEU VINCI 24/11/2021 FR0000125486 7 968 91,2753 CEUX VINCI 24/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 612 91,2122 TQEX VINCI 24/11/2021 FR0000125486 79 291 91,1712 XPAR VINCI 25/11/2021 FR0000125486 9 011 91,3117 AQEU VINCI 25/11/2021 FR0000125486 8 832 91,4164 CEUX VINCI 25/11/2021 FR0000125486 9 282 91,4350 TQEX VINCI 25/11/2021 FR0000125486 83 275 91,3531 XPAR VINCI 26/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 293 84,8564 AQEU VINCI 26/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 418 85,0049 CEUX VINCI 26/11/2021 FR0000125486 2 306 84,6282 TQEX VINCI 26/11/2021 FR0000125486 121 583 85,1953 XPAR TOTAL 344 000 88,9236

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

