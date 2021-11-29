Disclosure of transactions in own shares From November 24 to November 26, 2021

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

                

               Paris, November 29th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 24 to November 26, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 24 to November 26, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
       
VINCI24/11/2021FR00001254868 12991,2826AQEU
VINCI24/11/2021FR00001254867 96891,2753CEUX
VINCI24/11/2021FR00001254865 61291,2122TQEX
VINCI24/11/2021FR000012548679 29191,1712XPAR
VINCI25/11/2021FR00001254869 01191,3117AQEU
VINCI25/11/2021FR00001254868 83291,4164CEUX
VINCI25/11/2021FR00001254869 28291,4350TQEX
VINCI25/11/2021FR000012548683 27591,3531XPAR
VINCI26/11/2021FR00001254865 29384,8564AQEU
VINCI26/11/2021FR00001254863 41885,0049CEUX
VINCI26/11/2021FR00001254862 30684,6282TQEX
VINCI26/11/2021FR0000125486121 58385,1953XPAR
      
  TOTAL344 00088,9236 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions BNPEXANE- du 24-26 Nov 2021 vGB