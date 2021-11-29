WPUR Highlights Fossil Free Steel And Better Electric Motors To Illustrate Company’s New Industrial Sustainability Focus

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced updating the company’s website to reflect the addition of electric utility sustainable technology to its existing water management technology focus. Among other updates, the website now includes a blog where industry articles pertaining to WPUR’s business focus will be periodically posted in addition to blog entries directly from the company. The first entry is a New York Times article highlighting the magnitude of the impact from the heavy industrial sector in regard to carbon emissions:

“RMI, an organization in Colorado focused on sustainability that was previously known as the Rocky Mountain Institute, estimates that steel production, shipping, aviation and trucking alone contribute 40 percent of global carbon emissions, and if left untouched, will eat up twice the remaining global carbon budget to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2050.”

The article goes on to highlight developing solutions that reduce carbon emissions – specifically, a better electric motor and fossil free steel production.

WPUR considers the article an example of the potential for WPUR’s addition of electric utility technologies to contribute to shareholder value. The electric vehicle industry is currently receiving a lot of attention, but other carbon emitting sectors are yet to come under the microscope. WPUR’s new electric utility technologies initiative is pursuing carbon reduction solutions in the heavy industrial sector to include the carbon neutral production of electricity for electric vehicles.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .