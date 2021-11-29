Raymond James Hires Robbie Moseley to Lead Financial Advisor Recruiting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an extensive search, Raymond James has appointed Robbie Moseley as vice president and head of Advisor Choice Consulting, the firm’s financial advisor recruiting platform. He joined the firm November 29, succeeding Barry Papa, who passed away suddenly in March.

“We have an incredible recruiting team,” said Private Client Group President Scott Curtis. “Under Robbie’s guidance, we expect this team to continue to flourish and build on our strong, steady growth and outstanding recruiting results. His diverse experience in multiple client-facing roles gives him unique insight into the types of services advisors seek to best serve their clients and build their business as they see fit.”

With an array of options for how financial advisors can choose to affiliate with the firm, including traditional employee, independent contractor, RIA and custody services, and institutional, Advisor Choice Consulting helps advisors interested in transitioning to Raymond James find the right affiliation model to build and grow their business. Regardless of the model selected, each offers a unique combination of flexibility, and degree of freedom backed by the support of home office expertise in marketing, practice management, succession planning and more.

Moseley reports to Kim Jenson, Private Client Group COO, and joins Raymond James from Edward Jones where he was director of financial advisor recruiting & integration, and led talent acquisition for the firm's eastern division. Previously, he held a number of key roles at UBS which gave him comprehensive industry insight, including financial advisor, producing manager, complex sales manager and branch administrative manager.

“Raymond James’ reputation as a service-oriented, client-first culture combines with robust technology and a wide range of sophisticated financial planning expertise and products to really differentiate the firm from competitors,” said Moseley. “Its continued excellence in attracting and retaining the industry’s finest advisors is a testament to the Raymond James philosophy, and it’s a privilege to be able to share that story.”

Moseley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

