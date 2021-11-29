SmartBuyGlasses Celebrates GivingTuesday 2021 By Highlighting Its Community Initiatives

This GivingTuesday, eyewear e-commerce leader SmartBuyGlasses is celebrating its initiatives that benefit the community and the environment



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This GivingTuesday, global eyewear e-tailer SmartBuyGlasses is celebrating its community programs . As a proud partner of organizations championing a better world, the retailer has been committed to supporting programs that benefit the community and the environment.

GivingTuesday falls on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It’s the world's largest generosity movement and is considered the outset of giving season. Since 2012, GivingTuesday has brought together millions worldwide to support causes they believe in and the communities they live in.

The leading brand involved in community initiatives at SmartBuyGlasses is SmartBuy Collection .

SmartBuy Collection prides itself on partnering with World Vision and supporting its Mother & Child Program in Zambia. The retailer launched its Buy One, Help One donation program in June 2020. Through this, it pledges a portion of every sale in the United States from SmartBuy Collection, SmartBuy Readers, and SmartBuy Kids to help eliminate preventable deaths amongst mothers and children. Over the last 12 months, the online retailer has donated towards treatment for 4,700 children suffering from malaria or diarrhea and provided life-saving intervention to 225 mothers and pregnant women. The collaboration aims to reach more than 40,000 mothers and children to help tackle preventable health complications over the next 3 years.

“Affordable, prescription eyewear, which makes a difference, is the backbone of SmartBuy Collection. The partnership with World Vision has empowered our customers to make a real difference to a social cause that’s close to our hearts. We look forward to keep giving back towards our global community.” -Julia Ritchie - Brand Manager, SmartBuy Collection

Other exclusive brands involved in community initiatives at SmartBuyGlasses include Arise Collective and Oh My Woodness!

The partnership between Arise Collective and 1% for the Planet is based on the commitment towards supporting and funding global initiatives that positively contribute to communities and the environment. 1% of revenue from global sales of Arise Collective gets donated towards causes that positively impact the environment.

In 2020, Arise Collective joined forces with WWF-Australia to upcycle a dangerous commercial gill net from the Northern Great Barrier Reef and produced 2000 pairs of recycled, sustainable polarised sunglasses- ReefCycle. This collaboration is part of the Net-Free North Campaign by WWF Australia, which aims to remove 240 still active gill net licenses held along the east coast of Queensland, thereby keeping marine life safe and oceans clean. 50% of proceeds from ReefCycle will support WWF conservation work like advocacy for a Net-Free North.

Oh My Woodness! is partnered with the Eden Reforestation Project, which helps provide essential resources and improve lives in some of the most impoverished corners of the globe. With each pair of wood frames sold from this collection, SmartBuyGlasses plants a tree in Haiti, Madagascar, and Nepal to help combat deforestation, and the negative accompanying impact on these communities. This year alone, Oh My Woodness! has helped plant 560 trees.

About SmartBuyGlasses

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a world-leading designer eyewear e-retailer, with websites in over 30 countries. The company was an early adopter to the online eyewear market, starting Vision Direct in 2006, selling prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses in Australia before expanding globally. Today, SmartBuyGlasses is the one-stop-shop for all eyewear needs, giving customers the power to shop their style. With over 180 brands and 80,000 products available, customers get their perfect unique look at an amazing value. SmartBuyGlasses are eyewear fashion experts offering big-name designers along with the most exciting niche brands.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization conducting relief, development, and advocacy activities in its work with children, families, and their communities in nearly 100 countries to help them reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. Find out more about the Mother & Child Health program by World Vision here .