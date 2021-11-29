Response to market rumours

English Swedish

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy or the Company) has noted recent speculation in the markets. The Company continuously engages in opportunities that are potentially value accretive to its shareholders. In that context, the Company does at times hold discussions with various parties. As of today there are no conclusive decisions that have been made in relation to any such discussions.







This information is information that Lundin Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 19.10 CET on 29 November 2021.

