Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation into Tuya, Inc. (TUYA)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Tuya, Inc. ("Tuya") (NYSE: TUYA), or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors.



Tuya operates an Internet of Things (“IoT”) cloud platform. It offers customers several offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) and Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”). Tuya also provides its customers a range of cloud-based value-added services.

On March 18, 2021, Tuya conducted an initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $21 per share.

On August 19, 2021, Tuya reported poor earnings. Tuya stated on the related earnings call that “our customers face a series of challenges, including Amazon’s strict execution of seller policy, rising raw material prices and shortage of semiconductor components.”

On this news, the price of Tuya shares fell over 14%, to close at $10.41.

On November 26, 2021, the price of Tuya shares closed at $5.29.

What You Can Do

