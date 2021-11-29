OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Announces the Launch of Its Public Beta Testing Phase

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted and the mobile apps will be launched following successful Public Beta testing and the approval of Swifty Global’s imminent first gambling license.



Swifty Global (Swifty) has been verbally notified that its first gambling license has been approved and that the company can expect the official documentation in the coming days, at which time the license will be officially announced and published.

In the meantime, today Swifty has launched its Public Beta Testing phase to pre-registered users. This testing phase incorporates actual scenario, real time, real user testing and forms a critical part of the fine-tuning process for final launch. It is also vital for approval of the UK gambling license which is the second license that the company expects to receive. Having a user experience which is both seamless and very engaging is critical to Swifty’s success and therefore the company is focussed on a thorough and successful beta testing phase. While not all user suggestions can be adopted, the company prides itself on listening to feedback for continuous improvement of existing and future versions of its applications. Swifty is uncompromising in its vision and strategy to be the most widely used sports prediction app in the world.

Swifty users who signed up for the beta testing phase received an email with a direct link to download the app and will soon be issued with “fictitious” credit to start participating in live betting. This will allow the users to test the functionality within the app and get a feel for the user experience. Users will also have a very important first glimpse at the thousands of available prediction opportunities on a huge range of sports, which they will be able to test themselves. During the beta testing phase, Swifty will be closely monitoring several key aspects such as performance, response times, resilience, and AI Data analysis to enhance the product for final launch.

Swifty plans to announce the approval of the first gambling license within the coming days, at which time the payment gateway and Swifty wallet will be integrated. This will be followed by the app being loaded onto the relevant app stores leading up to the official launch.

Swifty is delivering on its plan to be an integrated Eco System, with Sports Predictions and the Swifty Wallet as the first products, which will be followed by NFT trading through the Swifty Wallet. There will also be a Virtual Debit card for users that will be connected to their Swifty Wallets, allowing users to have one simple, easy-to-use, integrated Crypto Currency “on and off ramp”.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “This beta testing phase is so important to Swifty and its Shareholders because, whilst we want to launch the app quickly, we plan to launch the best Sports Prediction product and Digital Wallet that has ever been developed. As it stands, we are perfectly on track to deliver exactly that. The speed at which the team is performing is second to none. I am very encouraged by the large number of sign-ups we received within hours for the Beta Testing. We are undoubtedly bringing a disruptive product to the market at precisely the right time.”

For regular updates, you are invited to follow Swifty Global on Twitter, Telegram and LinkedIn.

For further information on the company’s latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Twitter : @swiftyglobal

Telegram : @swiftyglobal

LinkedIn : @swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

