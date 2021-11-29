Proactive news headlines including CULT Food Science, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Vanstar Mining Resources, Etruscus Resources and BetterLife Pharma

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Canada Silver Cobalt extends strike length at Graal property in Northern Quebec as it targets EV and critical metals development click here
- Todos Medical strikes deal with NLC Pharma for groundbreaking 3CL protease biology-related assets; announces plans to form subsidiary click here
- Forward Water Technologies CEO says the company is seeing 'rapidly growing interest' in various wastewater sectors click here
- CULT Food Science says its portfolio company Biftek reported significant progress in global commercialization of its growth medium supplements click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals reveals new drill results showing high zinc and gold grades at its BA project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle click here
- Ayurcann Holdings sees 1Q revenue surge 137% to C$1.9M as its Canadian market share expansion continues click here
- Montero says compensation claim for damages for the expropriation of Wigu Hill project underway click here
- DGTL Holdings reports renewal of SaaS licensing contract with Nasdaq-listed e-sports gaming client representing 28% of projected revenue click here
- Harvest One Cannabis sees sequential revenue grow by 12% in its fiscal 1Q thanks to strong Dream Water and LivRelief sale click here
- Fireweed Zinc shares begin trading on the OTCQB in the US click here
- Beyond Medical Technologies says Micron Technologies subsidiary is operating two shifts a day to make medical-grade masks as coronavirus escalates click here
- Etruscus Resources announces change of CEO after Jason Leikam resigns click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals notes partners' receipt of approval of Envafolimab in China click here
- Adcore announces renewal of Microsoft Advertising Partner Program for 2022 click here
- Harbor Custom Development enters preliminary commitment with Broadmark Realty Capital for $19.1M construction loan click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources set to earn into 75% of Calder-Bousquet project in Quebec after another deal with IAMGOLD click here
- Greenrose Acquisition renamed as The Greenrose Holding Company after closing of business combination with Theraplan click here
- Playgon adds three new operators as it blazes continued growth in player wagering activity click here
- Global Energy Metals making good progress with its Phase I drill program at Lovelock battery metals project in Nevada click here
- Bloom Health announces contract for COVID-19 testing in Alabama schools click here
- Tartisan Nickel intersects high-grade nickel in deepest hole to date at its Kenbridge project in Ontario click here
- BetterLife Pharma subsidiary successfully completes Phase 1 clinical trial with interferon alpha-2b product in COVID-19 patients in Chile, initiates Phase 2 click here
- TruTrace Technologies inks global partnership with Laava to focus on blockchain-secured product verification click here
- Orgenesis and Theracell JV to receive up to €32M from Greek government to accelerate the rollout of therapies click here
- TomaGold reveals final set of Phase I drill results from Obalski that highlights the deposit's mineral potential click here
- Co-Diagnostics says its suite of coronavirus diagnostics not affected by heavily mutated Omicron variant click here
- Irwin Naturals lists on OTCQB Venture Market under 'IWINF' click here
- Numinus Wellness develops proprietary tests for screening psychedelic mushroom compounds click here
- Metal Energy begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'MERG' click here
- MAS Gold intersects high-grade gold at its North Lake gold deposit in Saskatchewan click here
- Fobi AI sees fiscal 1Q revenue rise by 293% as it launches new products, partnerships and expands its customer base click here
- Powertap announces licensing deal with Capstone Green Energy click here
- Plurilock sees revenue continue to climb following Aurora Systems acquisition click here
- GR Silver Mining encouraged by first drill results from Loma Dorada target at Plomosas project in Mexico click here
- Whitehorse Gold appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and a director of the company click here
- Alpine 4 acquires ElecJet/Real Graphene, enters lithium and graphene battery manufacturing industry with plans of bringing production to US click here
