CE Brands Announces Rescheduled Second Quarter 2022 Shareholder Update Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, announces the rescheduling of its investor conference call originally scheduled for 9:00am PST (12:00 pm EDT) today, due to an unexpected scheduling conflict.



CE Brands will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on Tuesday, December 7th, at 9-10am PST (12-1pm EST). The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Craig Smith, CEO and Kalvie Legat, CFO, who will review the company's second quarter financial results and related operational matters.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions in advance to ir@cebrands.ca .

You can join the shareholder update call via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88569116218

Or by telephone in:

Canada: 1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdnR5K52ns



Webinar ID: 885 6911 6218

A recording of the shareholder update call will be posted on the Company website.

For more information, please see CE Brands’ corporate presentation, which is available on CE Brands’ website at www.cebrands.ca .

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

