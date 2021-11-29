Assess the Impact of Global Push for Electrification at Wood Mackenzie’s Grid Edge Innovation Series

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), to launch the Grid Edge Innovation Series .

Electrification and decarbonization are now not just a priority for grid operators and energy regulators, but at national and international levels. The tools and technologies at the grid edge hold an enormous potential to contribute to emissions reduction and energy efficiency goals by better integrating distributed power generation, enabling grid flexibility.

Join Wood Mackenzie virtually for a series of short, topical and insightful sessions running from 2 December until 16 December.

Wood Mackenzie’s experts and representatives from the leading distribution utilities, software technology developers, public utility commissions (PUCs) and distributed generation players in North America will discuss key issues affecting the sector, including the latest insights on grid digitalization, distributed energy resources (DER) aggregation technologies and transportation and building heating electrification.

Guest speakers include:

John Markowitz, Director, eMobility & Technology Services, New York Power Authority

Keven Brough, Product Planning & Strategy, Google

Erik Svanholm, Vice President of Non-Wires Alternatives, S&C

Jeff Dennis, Managing Director and General Counsel, Advanced Energy Economy

Adam Langton, Connected eMobility, Energy Services, BMW North America

Aki Marceau, Director - Electrification of Transportation, Hawaiian Electric

Dr. Joerg Klose, Associate Partner, Energy & Utilities, IBM

Suzanna Mora-Schrader, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, PEPCO Holdings

Stina Brock, Vice President of Business Development, Proterra

Digaunto Chatterjee, Vice President, System Planning, Eversource

Joe Sullivan, Head of Sales - North America, PXiSE

Jeffery Phillips, Director of Sales, Sentient Energy

The virtual sessions will combine the latest Wood Mackenzie data, forecasts and insights with exclusive interviews and panel discussion. On Thursday, 9 December, take the opportunity to join us at the Intercontinental San Diego for an intimate, two-hour program with networking. The in-person event will be held in line with COVID-19 health and safety measures .

The Grid Edge Innovation Series aims to understand what lies ahead for the industry as decarbonization efforts gain pace, with key themes including:

The Role of Utilities in a Decentralized Grid : Long-term procurement for decarbonization and reliability

: Long-term procurement for decarbonization and reliability Sustainable Electrification : Scaling the grid without breaking it

: Scaling the grid without breaking it The Next Level of Grid Analytics : Tackling the risks faced by distribution networks with next-generation grid sensors, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)

: Tackling the risks faced by distribution networks with next-generation grid sensors, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) The Future of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging : Evaluating the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom in the EV charging infrastructure sector, latest business models, key flexibility applications of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) tech and major grid integration challenges

: Evaluating the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom in the EV charging infrastructure sector, latest business models, key flexibility applications of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) tech and major grid integration challenges DER Aggregation and Orchestration: Maximizing the value, revenue streams and grid capabilities of distributed generation through storage-based virtual power plants (VPPs)

Ticket options include access to the entire virtual series or registration for individual sessions best suited to your company’s specific interests and strategies.

To see the full agenda and register for the Grid Edge Innovation Series, please go here .

The Wood Mackenzie Grid Edge Innovation Series virtual sessions are being held on 2, 9, 14 and 16 December, with an in-person session on 9 December. Sessions will run from 9.30 am – 11.30 am Pacific Time.

Event Health & Safety Guidelines: Wood Mackenzie is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all Grid Edge Innovation Series participants. Our decisions and preventive measures will be guided by the requirements and recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and federal, state and local health authorities. We are working with the event venue on implementing preventative measures to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 at Grid Edge Innovation Series.

Preventive measures include:

Proof of vaccination from all Wood Mackenzie employees

Non-employee attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test

Masks must be worn by all event participants at all times

Enhanced sanitization of meeting and exhibit spaces

Extra venue space to allow for social distancing in meeting space

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the meeting and exhibit spaces

Testing kits will be available if needed

The responsibility for a safe and healthy event environment is shared among the event organizer, venues and every participant. All Grid Edge Innovation Series participants are expected to adhere to and abide by the safety precautions Wood Mackenzie is implementing to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Full details of the COVID-19 measures for the Grid Edge Innovation Series can be found here .

