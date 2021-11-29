Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation Celebrates Crypto Giving Tuesday

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is among 1,000 nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s Crytpo Giving Tuesday on November 30. The foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising essential funds to support care at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, a 309-bed pediatric specialty hospital located in Miami.

Inspired by the global generosity movement started by #GivingTuesday, and established in 2019 by The Giving Block, Crypto Giving Tuesday highlights the growing culture of philanthropy in the crypto community.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is now accepting donations in the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Amp (AMP), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ChainLink (LINK), Dai (DAI), Dogecoin (DOGE), The Graph (GRT), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Litecoin (LTC), Storj (STORJ), UMA (UMA), Zcash (ZEC), 0x (ZRX) and 1inch (1INCH) and more!

When donating cryptocurrency to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, donors receive a tax deduction for the fair market value of the crypto, thereby avoiding capital gains tax that would be incurred if the cryptocurrency was sold prior to making a donation. This means donors are able to donate more and deduct more on their tax returns.

“We are delighted to partner with The Giving Block and participate in this year’s Crypto Giving Tuesday,” said Sara Jolly, executive director of development at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We continuously seek new opportunities to support the good work of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and tapping the generosity of cryptocurrency investors is an exciting step for us.”

To donate cryptocurrency to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation during Crypto Giving Tuesday, click here.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to support the delivery of and access to world-class healthcare at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, South Florida’s only freestanding children’s hospital. Founded in 1982 as Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation was the vision of Ambassador David M. Walters who, after losing his 6-year-old granddaughter to leukemia in 1970 due to lack of medical resources, vowed no child would ever have to leave South Florida for healthcare. Today, alongside major benefactors Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is dedicated to raising critical funds for patients and families served at the 309-bed flagship facility and its network of outpatient centers, extending from southern Miami-Dade to Martin County. For more information, visit https://give.nicklauschildrens.org.

About The Giving Block

The Giving Block equips nonprofits to fundraise cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, providing education, training and a technical solution. For nonprofits who choose to go the extra mile, they advise on crypto fundraising strategies, and/or pair nonprofits up with partner crypto organizations, elevating fundraising and awareness outcomes. Ultimately, they help nonprofits build a cryptocurrency fundraising program, and a brand in the cryptocurrency industry.

Attachment