QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES $8.82 MILLION COMMON STOCK REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its flagship FastPack® diagnostic platform, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5,880,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.50 per share pursuant to a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offering is conditioned upon the Company receiving a waiver from a prior investor of certain rights, inclusive of a 30-day lock-up of common stock by such investor at prices below $3.00 per share and an agreement with such investor to reprice previously issued warrants to purchase up to approximately 5.4 million shares of common stock at a revised exercise price of $2.00 per share and a six-month extension of the warrants’ respective termination dates.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232798) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its flagship FastPack® diagnostic platform. The FastPack® line of FDA-cleared and CE-Marked products has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. Our therapeutics pipeline includes cancer drug compounds such as QN-247 and RAS-F. By combining our demonstrated ability to develop and commercialize innovative medical products with the advanced capabilities of leading cancer research centers, such as the University of Louisville, we are committed to providing exciting new therapeutic technologies to physicians and patients.

Qualigen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy for the development of therapeutic drug candidates and the consummation of the offering. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully consummate the offering, develop any drugs (including QN-247 and RAS-F); that preclinical development of the Company's drugs (including QN-247 and RAS-F) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline, or at all; that any future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (including Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's currently owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (including QN-247 and RAS-F); or that the Company will be able to maintain or expand market demand and/or market share for the Company's diagnostic products. The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K, all of which available at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations:

For further information: David Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

(404) 856-9157 or (866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

dk@atlcp.com

Tony Schor

Investor Awareness, Inc.

(847) 971-0922

tony@investorawareness.com