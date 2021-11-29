Aspen Group, Inc. to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 on December 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended October 31, 2021, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call Information:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results and business outlook on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Aspen Group, Inc. will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 452-6823 (U.S.) or (731) 256-5216 (International), passcode 4291098.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company’s website at www.aspu.com. There will also be a seven-day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 4291098.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

