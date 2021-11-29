Mondelēz International Appoints Ertharin Cousin to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Ertharin Cousin, Founder, President and CEO of the Food Systems of the Future Institute, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.



“We welcome Ertharin to our Board and look forward to benefitting from her wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International. “Her expert perspective on food policy and sustainability issues will bring important insights and value to our Board and team as we continue advancing our strategy and ESG priorities as a global snacking leader.”

Cousin possesses more than 30 years of experience in the worldwide food industry, working in the government, nonprofit and corporate sectors. Her experience includes serving as Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme; Ambassador and Permanent Representative to United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies in the Obama Administration; Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of America’s Second Harvest; and Senior Vice President for Public Affairs at Albertsons Companies Inc. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Bayer AG.

Cousin’s appointment expands the size of the Company’s Board of Directors to 13 members.

