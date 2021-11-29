NanoVeda Offers Ashwagandha Oral Strips for Anxiety and Stress

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People today are filled with anxiety and stress.

That was true before the pandemic, which probably elevated stress to new record levels because of job insecurity, concern about catching COVID-19, and loneliness from living and working at home.

“The pandemic added more stress to people who already had stress,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “The Mayo Clinic said people may have experienced stress, anxiety, fear, sadness, and loneliness.”

Mehta urged people with higher levels of stress and anxiety to seek help from mental health professionals.

“However, NanoVeda developed oral strips with Ashwagandha that relieves stress and anxiety,” he said. “Our Ashwagandha strips are for people suffering from anxiety, stress, and people who are feeling down.”

The main ingredient in this oral strip is Ashwagandha, which Healthline.com said is “one of the most important herbs in Ayurveda, a form of alternative medicine based on Indian principles of natural healing.”

Healthline.com reported that research has shown that Ashwagandha may help reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

NanoVeda’s nutrition strips also fuse Swiss nanotechnology with a 1,000 years of traditional Indian ayurvedic system of medicine that emphasizes natural healing.

“Nanotechnology allows the body to quickly absorb the nutrients in our strips,” he said.

NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips, which are available on NanoVeda’s Amazon Brand Store:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which is the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Immune Strips

NanoVeda recently announced it will soon offer antacid and biotin strips.

All of Nanoveda’s strips are naturally sourced and clinically studied to show how they work in harmony with your body.

“NanoVeda’s oral strips are easy to use: peel, place in your mouth, and let it dissolve in seconds,” Mehta said. “We created a smarter way to health that is easy, fast, and safe.”

