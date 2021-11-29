AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Daniel Faga to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Faga to the company’s Board of Directors.



“Dan has extensive corporate strategy, finance and public company leadership experience in building world-class biopharmaceutical companies,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “His unique strategic vision is an exciting addition to our Board of Directors and we look forward to having Dan’s perspective as AnaptysBio continues to advance multiple wholly-owned clinical and preclinical first-in-class therapeutic antibody programs.”

Mr. Faga commented, “AnaptysBio has an impressive track-record of innovating novel therapeutics and is financially well-positioned to drive potentially transformative medicines over the next several years. I am excited about AnaptysBio’s future enabled by the strategic optionality of the company’s pipeline and look forward to working with the Board and management team.”

Mr. Faga is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of industry and advisory experience in the life sciences industry. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer at Mirati Therapeutics responsible for leading the company’s strategy, corporate finance, legal and other business operations. Prior to Mirati, Dan was chief business officer at Spark Therapeutics until its acquisition by Roche. Previously, Dan was a managing director and founding member of Centerview Partner’s healthcare advisory practice. Dan’s earlier experience includes healthcare investment banking at Merrill Lynch and management consulting in the life sciences practice at PRTM. Dan has earned a B.S. in engineering from Cornell University and an M.B.A. in healthcare management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, moderate-to-severe acne and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa; rosnilimab, its anti-PD-1 agonist program, previously referred to as ANB030, for treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and its BTLA modulator program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) GSK4057190), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386), and an inflammation collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

