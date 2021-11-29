SIREN Living Dietary Supplement Contributes to Beautiful Hair, Skin, and Nails

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every woman wants luscious hair, glowing skin, and beautiful nails.

With SIREN Living’s Hair, Skin & Nails all-natural supplement, great-looking hair, skin, and nails are at their fingertips.

“Our Hair, Skin, and Nails dietary supplement helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improve women’s hair and skin,” said Steven Robinson, co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. “Co-Founder Jane Culbertson and her daughter, Rebecca, developed our supplements just for women.”

SIREN Living’s Hair, Skin, and Nails supplement contains key nutrients to maintain beautiful hair, skin, and nails, including Collagen, Vitamin C, Iron, Grapeseed Extract, and Biotin.

“Our research and development team worked hard to find the right ingredients,” said Jane Culbertson, co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “Not only did we need the key nutrients that would help women, but we also needed to use the right amount of each ingredient in the formula.”

The following SIREN Living’s all-natural dietary supplements for women are now available at OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website:

● SIREN: Vitality & Wellness is a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement that provides natural hormone support and helps reduce fatigue.

● SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to firmer, more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement reduces fine lines and wrinkles and brings out stronger, glossier hair, and longer, more enviable nails.

● SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement boosts your body’s natural ability to tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while SIREN: Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

SIREN Living’s Hair, Skin, and Nails supplement has built a loyal following in the UK. Here are two testimonials from happy consumers.

Lisa wrote: “I have been taking the hair, skin, and nails now for about 10 weeks. The biggest difference….Wow! My nails!!!! Honestly cannot believe it. I have been having nail extensions for 10 years since my nails went to pot during pregnancy!! Not any more! Long and strong!!!”

Lola wrote: “I’ve been taking SIREN Hair Skin & Nails supplements for 3 months. I started taking it because my hair was thin and brittle. Already, my hair feels fuller and in better condition and a great side effect is that my nails are also stronger and growing quickly!”

JDS Wholesale Ltd. has now launched its Man Plus product line, which includes Man Plus Health & Vitality, Man Plus Summer Skin Plus, and Man Plus Hair, Skin & Nails.

For more information about SIREN Living products, visit OneLavi.com.

Attachments