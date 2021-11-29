Goldcliff Samples 1,381 g/t Silver at Ainsworth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that target generation exploration activity at the Company’s Ainsworth silver project, located near Kaslo, B.C., continues to demonstrate the high- grade nature of this historic silver district. Airborne geophysics and a combined rock, sediment and soil sampling program was carried out on the Ainsworth property in the summer of 2021 to focus on geochemically and geophysically anomalous areas found in previous years (Goldcliff News Release dated January 6, 2021). Goldcliff’s recent exploration efforts have been focused in the southern portion of the claim holdings around the highest grade historic mine, the No. 1 and other high-grade prospects nearby, including the Silver Hoard and Dellie. Rock values as high as 1,381 g/t silver and soil values as high as 218 ppm silver were obtained in samples across old historic trenches upslope from the No. 1 Mine adit.



Sediment values as high as 77.55 ppm silver, and soil values up to 165 ppm silver, were obtained from the area between the No.1 mine and the Silver Hoard, all of which is very encouraging for the prospect of locating additional silver mineralization.

A high resolution combined magnetic, VLF-EM and spectrometer airborne survey was carried out over southern parts of the property during the summer of 2021. A preliminary interpretation of the airborne data has indicated a number of small magnetic highs and moderate potassium highs located within regions of quiet magnetic activity and low (quiet) gamma ray total count. The No. 1 Mine as well as the Silver Hoard/Dellie prospects correspond with small magnetic and potassium highs within the quiet regions.

Goldcliff’s interpretation suggests that these quiet regions also contain new geophysical targets situated in areas of limestone within the mapped Milford Group sediments. The new targets are associated with structure interpreted from both the magnetic and spectrometer data.

Examination of the mine dump of the No. 1 Mine yielded a sample grading 3,553 g/t silver. This is a dump grab sample and is not indicative of any in-place, out cropping mineralization. The sample was selected because it was obviously mineralized but the high analytic result was not expected based on visual examination. Most mine dumps in the Ainsworth district have been hand scavenged by prospectors over the last 100 years. It is surprising to find any highly mineralized material remaining on the dumps. Grades of this type in an ordinary looking specimen are encouraging to our team because this tenor of mineralization may have been overlooked by miners in the early 1900’s.

Goldcliff is the largest claim holder in the Ainsworth camp with approximately 4,455 hectares. A large portion of the holdings were acquired by staking and are owned 100%. The balance of the land position is held under an option to purchase 100 % (see Goldcliff News Release dated March 1, 2021). Further exploration activity will be designed around the Direct Shipping exploitation model. Ainsworth is approximately 120 kilometres from the Teck-Cominco smelter in Trail, B.C.

Goldcliff is a multi asset exploration and development company focused on projects where a bootstrap development strategy may be applicable. Current active projects include the Kettle Valley gold/silver and Ainsworth silver properties in B.C. and the Nevada Rand gold/silver and Aurora West gold properties in Nevada.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

