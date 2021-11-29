HashiCorp Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $68.00 and $72.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase from HashiCorp up to an additional 2,295,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HCP.”



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@hashicorp.com

(415) 301-3250