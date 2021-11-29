NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:



Deutsche Bank’s Virtual AutoTech Conference

Thursday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time

J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2022 International CES

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA’s presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

