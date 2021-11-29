ZEB Nickel Corp. Appoints John Zorbas to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEB Nickel Corp. (formerly Blue Rhino Capital Corp.) (“ZEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ZBNI) is pleased to announce that John Zorbas has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective November 25, 2021. Mr. Zorbas is an entrepreneur with a proven track record in advanced exploration projects. He has also held senior advisory positions in various facets of business including operations, marketing, sales, strategic planning and finance.



Mr. Zorbas is currently a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of URU Metals Ltd., a company which holds 74.82% of ZEB’s issued and outstanding common shares, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Floza Capital Management Ltd. Mr. Zorbas’ began his career in junior exploration projects in 2006 when he was instrumental in developing the advancement of Niger Uranium Ltd. in 2008 and since that time his experience has expanded to include senior roles in both public and private companies including Management Resource Solutions PLC, MGM Productions Group Inc., Monchhichi PLC (former: Mercom Capital PLC) and he is also a founding shareholder of Asian Coast Development Ltd. More recently, Mr. Zorbas served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Toronto based Captor Capital, a company for which he oversaw the raising of $70million for the development of retail cannabis assets in California.

Wayne Isaacs, CEO of the Company, states that “We are happy to have John join the board of ZEB. URU is a major shareholder of ZEB and John has had a long history with, and a great understanding of the Zebediela Nickel Project, our principal asset. In addition to the numerous business relations that URU has built over the years in South Africa and more specifically in the Bushveld Complex, John’s insights and perspective on the project will be very valuable as we proceed towards building the Zebediela Nickel Project into a world class advanced exploration project.”

Mr. Zorbas holds an Honors Bachelors in Economics from the University of Toronto.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company controls the rights to the Zebediela Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa, near the platinum mining town of Mokopane.

The Company has filed a filing statement dated July 28, 2021 (the “Filing Statement”) under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to review the Filing Statement, which provides detailed information the business of the Company and the Zebediela Nickel Project.

