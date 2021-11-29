Founder Jay Jiang Yu Named as One of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business on the Award's 20th Anniversary; Issues Comments on LunarNYC Basketball Program’s Trifecta of Wins at ABCNA Turkeyball Tournament

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™, also known as LunarNYC, is proud to congratulate its founder Jay Jiang Yu on being awarded and recognized as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business and LunarNYC’s High School Boys, 9th Grade Girls and 8th Grade Boys on winning their respective Championships at the Asian Basketball Championships of North America 2021 Turkeyball Tournament.



The Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Gala Dinner was first established in 2001 by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), which has remained the most prestigious forum to highlight the achievements of Asian Americans business professionals across the U.S. The award recipients represent a microcosm of the best of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives who are engaged in a wide range of business interests, and all of whom have a role in driving the U.S. economy.

Founder and CEO of LunarNYC, Jay Jiang Yu responded, "It is a tremendous honor to be considered for this award and even more so to be chosen. I would like to thank the AABDC Award Committee for its decision to include me in such a prestigious list of individuals and I hope to continue to inspire and motivate those in the Asian-American community with a dream and a burning desire to pay it forward."

The 20th Anniversary Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Gala Dinner was held on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, in Cipriani, 55 Wall Street, 6pm – 9:30pm and honored the recipient of the Pinnacle Award, which is presented to individuals who have reached the peak of their professional career and are widely acknowledged as leaders in their industry, as well as the recipients of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award.

Additionally, a special mention goes out to the High School Boys’, 9th Grade Girls’ and 8th Grade Boys’ basketball teams, each of which emerged victorious in their respective Championships at the Asian Basketball Championships of North America 2021 Turkeyball Tournament this past weekend.

Founder and CEO of LunarNYC, Jay Jiang Yu congratulated their efforts and said, "I want to thank our Director of Athletics Program, and Coach Bill Chan, his coaches Brandon Sang, Kevin Chang (who are also part of our men's team and former LunarNYC youth team players themselves!) as well as the rest of the LunarNYC coaches on a successful trifecta of Championships. We continue to support our Asian Youth Program through sports and education. Paying it Forward continues to be my mission and our organization’s driving force."



About Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC):

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower Youth between the ages of 5 and 25 years old. LunarNYC helps nurture these young individuals through sports and education, while promoting Diversity, Love, Unity, Peace and Prosperity. We empower and cultivate these young minds by putting together educational activities, global conferences, lectures, forums, concerts, food festivals, pageants, mentoring, and special sporting events.

