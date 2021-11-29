MCI Onehealth to Present at Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI or “the Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2021. The conference will be delivered virtually.



Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting the Company on Tuesday November 30th at 4:45 PM ET.

The conference welcomes leaders from top Canadian healthcare companies to share their companies’ journey, mission and roadmap, which they believe will shape the industry landscape. Register for the conference at https://www.icastpro.ca/yzdz4d.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves more than one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

